Balayya’s ‘Unstoppable with NBK’ returns for Season 4 on Aha

The popular celebrity talk show Unstoppable with NBK, hosted by the legendary Nandamuri Balakrishna, is all set to make a comeback, promising even more entertainment for fans. After three highly successful seasons, the show has not only solidified its place as a fan-favorite but has also elevated the OTT platform Aha to new heights. Unstoppable with NBK Season 4 is scheduled to premiere exclusively on Aha on October 24, 2024. The creators have already filmed an episode featuring Mollywood star Dulquer Salmaan, although it won't be the first episode to air; another major celebrity will kick off the season instead.

This new season, with Balakrishna at the helm, aims to be even more captivating, featuring a lineup of prominent guests who will share exclusive insights into their personal lives and careers. Fans can expect more exciting moments and candid conversations as the show continues to celebrate the charm of its star host and the intriguing stories of its celebrity guests.