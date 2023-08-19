‘Bedurulanka 2012’ clears censor formalities

Karthikeya’s next theatrical release “Bedurulanka 2012” directed by Clax, the film is produced by Ravindra Benerjee Muppaneni under Loukya Entertainments. Recent sensation Neha Sshetty is playing the female lead. The film did a theatrical business of 5 crores worldwide.

The latest info is that the movie cleared its censor formalities. The CBFC issued a U/A certificate to the film. With this, all the formalities of the film have been wrapped up. The recently released trailer is getting a very good response.

The pre-release event will be held soon. Ajay Ghosh, Vennela Kishore, Satya, Goparaju Ramana, Raj Kumar Kasireddy, and LB Sriram are playing crucial roles. Mani Sharma rendered the tunes. The film will be out in theatres on 25th August alongside Varun Tej’s “Gandeevadhari Arjuna.”