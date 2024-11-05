  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas stuns in intense FL of ‘Bhairavam’

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas stuns in intense FL of ‘Bhairavam’
x
Highlights

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas is back with a powerful first look from his upcoming film Bhairavam, where he dons a rugged, intense look with a thick beard, set against a temple backdrop and a crowd holding flamboyant torches.

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas is back with a powerful first look from his upcoming film Bhairavam, where he dons a rugged, intense look with a thick beard, set against a temple backdrop and a crowd holding flamboyant torches. This compelling poster hints at a strong character and a gripping story crafted by director Vijay Kanakamedala.

Produced on an ambitious scale by KK Radhamohan under Sri Sathya Sai Arts and presented by Dr. Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios, Bhairavam is billed as a neo-noir action drama. The film promises high production values, a stellar cast, and a skilled technical crew.

The film also stars Manchu Manoj and Nara Rohith, whose first look posters are expected to be unveiled soon, building anticipation for the on-screen collaboration of these popular actors.

Adding to the film’s appeal, the technical team includes acclaimed cinematographer Hari K Vedantam, music composer Sri Charan Pakala, editor Chota K Prasad, and production designer Brahma Kadali. Dialogues are crafted by writers Satyarshi and Toom Venkat.

With a strong visual style and an engaging narrative, Bhairavam promises to be an intense cinematic experience. Fans eagerly await more glimpses from this highly anticipated project, as it aims to set a new benchmark in action dramas.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick