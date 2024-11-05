Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas stuns in intense FL of ‘Bhairavam’

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas is back with a powerful first look from his upcoming film Bhairavam, where he dons a rugged, intense look with a thick beard, set against a temple backdrop and a crowd holding flamboyant torches. This compelling poster hints at a strong character and a gripping story crafted by director Vijay Kanakamedala.

Produced on an ambitious scale by KK Radhamohan under Sri Sathya Sai Arts and presented by Dr. Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios, Bhairavam is billed as a neo-noir action drama. The film promises high production values, a stellar cast, and a skilled technical crew.

The film also stars Manchu Manoj and Nara Rohith, whose first look posters are expected to be unveiled soon, building anticipation for the on-screen collaboration of these popular actors.

Adding to the film’s appeal, the technical team includes acclaimed cinematographer Hari K Vedantam, music composer Sri Charan Pakala, editor Chota K Prasad, and production designer Brahma Kadali. Dialogues are crafted by writers Satyarshi and Toom Venkat.

With a strong visual style and an engaging narrative, Bhairavam promises to be an intense cinematic experience. Fans eagerly await more glimpses from this highly anticipated project, as it aims to set a new benchmark in action dramas.