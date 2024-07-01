Live
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas‘BSS 11’ gets a grand launch
Shine Screens' much-anticipated 8th film, directed by Koushik Pegallapati of "Chaavu Kaburu Challaga" fame, was officially launched today with a grand Pooja Ceremony at Annapurna Studios. Set in a distinctive world with a captivating premise, this Horror-Mystery film has already created a buzz with its intriguing first look. The film stars action-hulk Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and the ever-charming Anupama Parameswaran in lead roles, promising a gripping narrative that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats. Both actors are set to portray roles they have never played before in their careers, adding to the excitement surrounding the film.
Tentatively titled as “BSS 11,” regular filming is scheduled to begin on July 11th and will proceed at full speed. With a talented cast and crew and an innovative storyline, this film is sure to capture the attention of cinema-goers and leave a significant impact on the audience.