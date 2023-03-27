Bellamkonda Sreenivas Makes His Bollywood Debut With Prabhas's Chatrapathi Remake; Release Date Is Locked

It is all known that Pan-Indian actor Prabhas's Chatrapathi movie was a blockbuster and is one of the best films of his career. It gave him much-needed attention and showcased him in a leader role. Now, Tollywood's young actor Bellamkonda Sreenivas who built his career in the Telugu film industry with a few movies is all set to make his debut in Bollywood with this blockbuster remake. Off late, the makers locked the release date of this action entertainer and dropped a new poster on social media…



Even Sreenivas also shared the release date poster on his Instagram page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "Action, drama and a whole lot of dhamaka! Bringing to you an action-packed remake of @actorprabhas & @ssrajamouli's "Chatrapathi" starring none other than @sreenivasbellamkonda. Written by #VijayendraPrasad, directed by #VVVinayak. #Chatrapathi in cinemas on 12th May, 2023".

Sreenivas looked in a terrific avatar in the poster and is seen from backside flaunting his toned body with the backdrop of sea and ships!

This movie will hit the theatres on 12th May, 2023…

The movie is titled Chatrapathi and is directed by VV Vinayak who helmed the original one. It is produced by Jayantilal Gada under the Pen Studios banner. It has glam doll Nushrratt Bharuccha as the lead actress. It has the ensemble cast of Sahil Vaid, Amit Nair, Rajendra Gupta, Shivam Patil, Swapnil, Ashish Singh, Mohammad Monajir, Auroshika Dey, Vedika and Jason.