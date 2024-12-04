Bellamkonda Suresh reflects on 25 years as a producer

Celebrating 25 years in the film industry, producer Bellamkonda Suresh shared his journey and future projects at a press conference on his 57th birthday. The veteran producer, known for his successful ventures, expressed gratitude for the industry and fondly remembered his debut production, Sambayya, with Srihari.

“It’s been a wonderful journey, producing 38 films over 25 years. I feel lucky and proud to have earned fame in this field,” said Suresh. Reflecting on his career, he expressed sadness over the absence of Srihari, whom he regarded as both a great actor and a wonderful person.

After a nine-year hiatus, Suresh announced his plans to return to filmmaking in April 2024. “I took a break as my sons were pursuing their careers in cinema. Now, with my elder son Bellamkonda Srinivas well-established and my younger son gearing up, I’m ready to start new projects with both of them,” he shared.

Bellamkonda Srinivas is currently working on four films, including Garudan, a big-budget remake with significant CGI, and other projects like Tyson Naidu and Sahoo. Suresh also revealed plans to re-release the classic Naautograph on Ravi Teja’s birthday, restored in 4K.

Discussing his admiration for filmmakers, Suresh said, “I hope to collaborate with Puri Jagannadh again. His ability to elevate heroism and complete films swiftly is inspiring.” He also praised Boyapati Srinu for his dedication and expressed his intent to work with new and talented directors, citing recent films like Samajavaragamana and Committee Kurrollu as examples of innovative storytelling.

Suresh reflected on the success of Chennakesava Reddy’s re-release and his desire to produce another film with Balakrishna. He also highlighted the enduring popularity of Jaya Janaki Nayaka in Hindi, which garnered over 900 million views.

As he marks this milestone, Bellamkonda Suresh is determined to create more memorable films while embracing industry changes and fostering fresh talent.