- Jharkhand first state to take steps to ensure minimum wages for workers
- Fire engulfs DEMU train near Ahmednagar, no casualties reported
- Mizoram polls: Parties reiterate demand for rescheduling vote counting date; EC yet to decide
- Table Space launches TS Suites, ready to move in premium offices; set to invest Rs 500 cr in venture
- Two killed in road accident in Odisha
- Unleashing Competitive Edge: Tony Saldanha and Filippo Passerini's New Book Ushers in a Business Process Revolution
- World Food Day 2023: theme, history, quotes and how to celebrate
- Boss Day 2023: Wishes, Quotes, and Messages to Celebrate Your Boss
- World Spine Day 2023: Theme, History, Yoga Poses, and Mind-Body Connection to Spine Health
- Minister’s Mysuru Dasara Plans with 20 MLAs Thwarted
‘Bhagavanth Kesari,’ ‘Leo,’ and ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ booking opened in Hyderabad
Three major films, Balakrishna’s “Bhagavanth Kesari,” Vijay’s “Leo,” and Ravi Teja’s “Tiger Nageswara Rao,” are set for a worldwide theatrical release this week. The exceptional promotional materials have raised expectations for these biggies.
Bookings for these films are now open in Hyderabad and other prominent areas in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Full-fledged bookings will become available in a few hours, and fans are eagerly awaiting the chance to secure their tickets as early as possible. While Balakrishna’s “Bhagavanth Kesari” is releasing exclusively in the Telugu version, “Leo” and “Tiger Nageswara Rao” are prepared for a pan-Indian release.
