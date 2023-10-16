‘Bhagavanth Kesari,’ ‘Leo,’ and ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ booking opened in Hyderabad

Three major films, Balakrishna’s “Bhagavanth Kesari,” Vijay’s “Leo,” and Ravi Teja’s “Tiger Nageswara Rao,” are set for a worldwide theatrical release this week. The exceptional promotional materials have raised expectations for these biggies.

Bookings for these films are now open in Hyderabad and other prominent areas in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Full-fledged bookings will become available in a few hours, and fans are eagerly awaiting the chance to secure their tickets as early as possible. While Balakrishna’s “Bhagavanth Kesari” is releasing exclusively in the Telugu version, “Leo” and “Tiger Nageswara Rao” are prepared for a pan-Indian release.