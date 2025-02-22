‘Bhairavam’ theme song unveiled; amplifies film’s hype

With an electrifying first look, a chartbuster first single, and an intense teaser, the buzz around ‘Bhairavam’ continues to grow. Directed by Vijay Kanakamedala, the film is produced by KK Radhamohan under Sri Sathya Sai Arts, with Dr. Jayanthilal Gada of Pen Studios presenting it. The music is composed by Sricharan Pakala.

On the occasion of Maha Shivaratri (February 26), the makers released the much-awaited theme song, blending spiritual intensity with cinematic grandeur. Sricharan Pakala delivers a powerful composition, enriched by Chaitanya Prasad’s lyrics, which beautifully capture the essence of Lord Shiva’s divine energy.

The song gains further strength from the booming vocals of Shankar Mahadevan, adding a deeply spiritual and energetic dimension. Bellamkonda Srinivas delivers a fierce and captivating performance, channeling the intensity of Shiva Tandavam in his expressions and movements. Shot against a majestic temple backdrop, the visuals heighten the song’s divine impact, making it a perfect Maha Shivaratri tribute.

With the festive fervor surrounding the film, expectations for ‘Bhairavam’ have skyrocketed. Featuring a stellar cast including Nara Rohit, Manoj Manchu, Aditi Shankar, Anandi, and Divya Pillai, the film boasts cinematography by Hari K Vedantham, editing by Chota K Prasad, and production design by Brahma Kadali.

‘Bhairavam’ is set for a grand summer release, promising a powerful cinematic experience.