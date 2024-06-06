‘Bhaje Vayu Vegam’ Box Office Collection: Karthikeya Gummakonda's Film Earns Rs 6.25 Crores in 5 Days

Karthikeya Gummakonda, a rising star in Tollywood, headlines the action-packed movie 'Bhaje Vayu Vegam.' Directed by the talented Prashanth Reddy and produced by UV Creations under the banner of UV Concepts, the film has generated significant buzz. With Aishwarya Menon playing the female lead and an ensemble cast featuring Ravi Shankar, Krishna Chaitanya, Tanikella Bharani, and Rahul Tyson, the movie promises a thrilling cinematic experience. The music, composed by Kapil Kumar, adds to the film's appeal.



Since his debut, Karthikeya Gummakonda has consistently taken on new projects, each one showcasing his growing prowess as an actor. 'Bhaje Vayu Vegam' is no exception. Anticipation for the film was high, with fans and critics alike eagerly awaiting its release. This excitement translated into a strong initial box office performance, with the film crossing Rs. 3.60 crores in theatrical business worldwide.



Although 'Bhaje Vayu Vegam' received a lukewarm response on its opening day, it quickly gained momentum. The film's performance in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana was particularly notable. By the fifth day, it had collected an impressive Rs. 18 lakhs share and grossed Rs. 35 lakhs in these regions alone. Despite facing stiff competition, the film managed to hold its ground, especially in the Nizam region, where it collected Rs. 1.15 crore share. In Andhra Pradesh, it amassed Rs. 1.38 crores. Combined, the Telugu states contributed Rs. 2.53 crore share and Rs. 5.20 crore gross over five days.



'Bhaje Vayu Vegam' extended its success beyond the Telugu states. The movie garnered Rs. 42 lakhs in Karnataka, the rest of India, and overseas markets. Overall, the film's five-day run resulted in a total collection of Rs. 2.95 crores share and Rs. 6.25 crore gross.



With an action-packed storyline and high expectations, 'Bhaje Vayu Vegam' managed to achieve significant box office success. According to trade sources, the film's business amounted to Rs. 3.60 crores, setting a break-even target of Rs. 4.00 crores. Within five days, the movie reached Rs. 2.95 crores in share collections, leaving just Rs. 1.05 crores needed to become a clean hit.

