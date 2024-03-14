‘Bharathanatyam’ set to enthral audiences this summer

In a much-anticipated debut, Surya Teja Aelay takes the lead in the upcoming film "Bharathanatyam," helmed by director KVR Mahendra of "Dorasani" fame. Produced by Payal Saraf under the banner of PR Films, this romantic drama features Meenakshi Goswami opposite Surya Teja, with a supporting cast comprising esteemed actors including Viva Harsha, Harshavardhan, Ajay Ghosh, Salim Pheku, and Temper Vamshi.

The filmmakers have not only treated fans to a romantic number titled "Chesavu Yedo Maya," featuring the lead pair, but have also announced the much-awaited release date. "Bharathanatyam" is all set to grace screens on April 5th, aiming to captivate audiences during the summer holidays.

In "Bharathanatyam," Surya Teja portrays the role of an aspiring filmmaker entangled in life's complexities, akin to the heroes in his cinematic tales. The young actor has already impressed audiences with glimpses of his performance in the movie's promotional material, raising expectations for his debut portrayal.

Contributing to the film's allure is the musical score by Vivek Sagar, known for his soul-stirring compositions, while Venkat R Shakamuri captures the visuals as the cinematographer. Ravi Teja Girijala's expertise as the editor adds finesse to the narrative, promising a seamless viewing experience for audiences.With its captivating storyline, talented ensemble cast, and a promising debut by Surya Teja Aelay, "Bharathanatyam" is poised to be a must-watch for cinephiles this summer. As the release date draws near, anticipation mounts for this romantic drama to weave its magic on the silver screen.