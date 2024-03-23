‘Bharathanatyam’ team unveils intriguing theatrical trailer

Surya Teja Aelay's much-anticipated debut venture, "Bharathanatyam," directed by KVR Mahendra and produced by Payal Saraf under PR Films, is set to hit screens on April 5th, promising to be a captivating summer attraction. As anticipation mounts, the makers have intensified promotional efforts, with teasers, songs, and now, the theatrical trailer, garnering positive feedback.

The trailer introduces Surya Teja as Raju Sundaram, an aspiring filmmaker grappling with life's challenges, including pressures from his girlfriend. Amidst his struggles, the entry of Harshavardhan as a gangster and Viva Harsha as a film hero complicates his journey further. Facing adversity, Raju chooses a perilous path, transforming into a wanted criminal overnight.

In his debut role, Surya Teja showcases versatility, portraying a character with layers of innocence and shrewdness. Meenakshi Goswami shines as his love interest, while Viva Harsha's portrayal as a film hero adds depth to the narrative. Harshavardhan's negative role and Ajay Ghosh's appearance as a cop inject tension into the plot.

The film's dynamic elements are enhanced by Vivek Sagar's gripping background score, complemented by Venkat R Shakamuri's impressive cinematography. Ravi Teja Girijala's editing ensures a seamless viewing experience, while the commendable production values underscore the film's quality.

With the theatrical trailer igniting anticipation, "Bharathanatyam" promises to deliver a compelling cinematic experience upon its imminent release.



