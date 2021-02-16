Bheeshma combo back on screen?

Tollywood: Nithiin scored a big hit last year with Bheeshma. Nithiin and Rashmika played the lead roles in the movie. Venky Kudmula is the director of the movie. The actor-director duo is set to team up once again, say the reports. Venky Kudumula tried to approach Mahesh Babu and Ram Charan with a script but it looks like things did not go in his favor. Now, the director is back with Nithiin. The buzz is that they will come up with a romantic comedy entertainer again.



The script work of the movie is currently in progress. Venky Kudmula already received the advance for the project. Shresth Movies is the production house bankrolling the film. Nithiin's sister will produce the film. a project with Mahesh Babu too will not happen.

Bheeshma received a huge response from the audience. The hero-director duo wants to repeat the same. More details about the film will come out soon.