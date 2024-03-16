‘Bhimaa’ celebrates blockbuster success

Macho hero Gopichand's latest action-packed venture, 'Bhimaa', directed by A Harsha and produced by KK Radhamohan Lavish under Sri Sathya Sai Arts banner, celebrated its resounding success with a grand thanksgiving event. Held in the presence of esteemed guests Directors Maruthi and Sampath Nandi, the event was a jubilant acknowledgment of the film's blockbuster reception.

Expressing his gratitude, Gopichand thanked the audience for the overwhelming response and positive reviews. He urged those who haven't experienced the movie yet to witness it in theaters, emphasizing the extraordinary theatrical experience it offers. Director Maruthi praised the film's gripping narrative and Gopichand's mass appeal, particularly highlighting the climax sequence as a standout feature.

Director Sampath Nandi commended Gopichand's portrayal, blending mythology and fantasy seamlessly, and lauded director Harsha for his gripping presentation. Producer Radhamohan expressed his heartfelt thanks to the audience for their immense support, emphasizing the film's growing popularity post-exams. Malavika Sharma, echoing the sentiments, shared her joy at witnessing the movie's success across theaters.

Harsha, in his debut Telugu directorial, extended his appreciation to the entire team and thanked Gopichand for the opportunity. He encouraged audiences to experience the thrill of 'Bhimaa' on the big screen. The event concluded on a high note, with Radhamohan expressing optimism about the film's continued success and encouraging moviegoers to indulge in its commercial elements for a thoroughly enjoyable experience.