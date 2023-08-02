Live
- ‘Bholaa Shankar’ clears censor; gets U/A certificate
- ‘Jailer’ showcase: Superstar at his best
- Why does Centre remain silent about its own debt, questions Mamata
- First argument on Codvaland autonomy at Karnataka HC on Thursday
- Ruckus in Jharkhand Assembly over bill to prevent paper leak, cheating in competitive exams
- IN-SPACe moots PPP model for earth observation satellite constellation for India
- Life Mission case: Supreme Court grants interim bail to Kerala CM's ex-aide on medical grounds
- YS Jagan reviews on Women and Child Welfare dept, stresses the health of children
- CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to present a ‘Dasara gift’ to Visakhapatnam people
- EC seeks political parties suggestions for free and fair electoral process
Just In
Megastar Chiranjeevi’s commercial entertainer “Bholaa Shankar” is up for a grand release on August 11.
Megastar Chiranjeevi’s commercial entertainer “Bholaa Shankar” is up for a grand release on August 11. The movie, directed by Meher Ramesh, has Keerthy Suresh and Tamannaah Bhatia in vital roles. The team has started the promotions, and the recently released trailer is getting a good response.
The latest update is that the film cleared the censor formalities. The CBFC board gave a U/A certificate for the film. After Chiru’s re-entry, all his movies obtained a U/A certificate. The info regarding the runtime of the film is yet to come out.
Sushanth, Raghu Babu, Murali Sharma, Ravi Shankar, Vennela Kishore, Tulasi, Surekha Vani, Sri Mukhi, Hyper Adhi, Viva Harsha, and others played prominent roles. Ramabrahmam Sunkara of AK Entertainments produced this biggie. Mahati Swara Sagar composed the tunes.