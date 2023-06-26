‘Bholaa Shankar’ teaser sets a new record

The teaser of Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film “Bholaa Shankar” has been launched yesterday amidst huge fan frenzy. The teaser presented megastar in a stylish avatar, and Meher Ramesh utilised the core strengths of Megastar perfectly. The teaser has now set a new record.

It is the most-watched teaser in Chiranjeevi’s career in 24 hours. As per the makers, the teaser accumulated 14 million views on Youtube within 24 hours of its release. Also, it is trending at the top position on Youtube. The movie is gearing up for a grand release on August 11, 2023. The makers are planning to release the second single very soon.

Tamannaah Bhatia plays the leading lady, while Keerthy Suresh plays the sister of Chiranjeevi. The movie also has Sushanth, Raghu Babu, Murali Sharma, Ravi Shankar, Vennela Kishore, Tulasi, Sri Mukhi, and Rashmi Gautam in important roles. Ramabrahmam Sunkara is bankrolling this mass entertainer.