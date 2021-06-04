Big announcement on Balakrishna's birthday!

Balakrishna Nandamuri and Anil Ravipudi are joining hands finally, for an exciting film. The duo was planning to do a film for over three years and it looks like the time has arrived finally. If the reports are true, the official announcement of the project will be coming out on the birthday of Balakrishna.

The film in the combination is going to be an action drama. The duo is very excited to do this film as Balakrishna liked the script immensely. Anil Ravipudi is a big fan of Balakrishna and he is sure to come up with a project that will not only satisfy the fans but all the Telugu audiences. The complete details of the cast and crew will be announced soon.

Balakrishna is working on Akhanda right now and Anil Ravipudi is busy with F3. As soon as these two films get wrapped up, the film in discussions will hit the floors.