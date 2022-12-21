Big Boss Telugu 7 is to host by Nandamuri Balakrishna instead of Nagarjuna

The winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 was announced on Sunday after weeks of tears, challenging assignments, and emotional rollercoasters. There have been six seasons of the reality show since its 2017 premiere. N. T. Rama Rao Jr. and Nani, respectively, hosted Seasons 1 and 2. And beginning with Season 3, Nagarjuna Akkineni gave the Bigg Boss program a new perspective. Now, the news is that Bigg Boss Telugu 7 will have Nandamuri Balakrishna as the host.



Although there has been no official announcement about Nagarjuna leaving the program, we have heard that he wants to concentrate more on his films because Bigg Boss takes up almost 4-5 months of his valuable time each season. "Although Nagarjuna has not formally announced, Nandamuri Balakrishna has been tapped to host Bigg Boss Telugu 7. Let's wait for the official announcement.