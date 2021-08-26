Big News: The Makers Announce That Except For A Few Shots, The Shooting Of RRR Is Wrapped Up!

It's good news for all those who are eagerly awaiting for the release of Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR. As the release date is blocked on the occasion of Dussehra, still the audience have doubts about it as the Covid-19 pandemic delayed the shooting process. But today the makers announced as great news and revealed that the shooting of this movie has been wrapped except for a couple of pick-up shots.



And thats a wrap! 🤟🏻 Except a couple of pickup shots, we are officially done with the entire shoot of #RRRMovie. Incidentally finished with the same bike shot that we started with on November 19th 2018. pic.twitter.com/S9bkUeI6X7 — DVV Entertainment (@DVVMovies) August 26, 2021

This note reads, "The Entire Shoot has been wrapped up except a couple of pickup shots. The Post Production work is moving at a brisk pace. More updates coming soon."

Along with this note, they also jotted down, "And thats a wrap! Except a couple of pickup shots, we are officially done with the entire shoot of #RRRMovie. Incidentally finished with the same bike shot that we started with on November 19th 2018."

Speaking about the RRR movie, it is being directed by SS Rajamouli and has Junior NTR and Ram Charan Teja in the lead roles. Glam dolls Alia Bhatt and Olivia will be seen as the lead ladies. Ram Charan will essay the role of freedom fighter Alluri Sita Ramaraju and Alia Bhatt will be seen as his Sita. While Junior NTR will be seen as tribal fighter Komaram Bheem and Olivia will be seen as his love interest.

Bollywood ace actor Ajay Devgn is also roped in to play an important character while Samuthrakani, Shriya Saran, Rajeev Kanakala and Alison Doody will also be seen in pivotal roles.

RRR movie is being produced by DVV Danayya under his home banner DVV Entertainments and this movie will get released on 13th October, 2021 on the occasion of the Dussehra festival.