Big Releases In March

Sreekaram: How will Sharwanand turn the fate of farmers?

Versatile actor of Tollywood Sharwanand always grabs the attention with his sartorial picks. This time too, he made us eagerly wait for his movie 'Sreekaram' picking an emotional plot of 'farmers'. It is all known that, many farmers are killing themselves after witnessing huge losses in agriculture. Be it due to non-payment of loans, floods or not getting the expected price for their crops, many farmers are forcefully killing themselves. Picking such an emotional subject, Sharwanand is all set to give a new life to all the farmers with his technological advancements in this field.



Off late, the makers of 'Sreekaram' movie have dropped the trailer on social media as the release date is nearing. The trailer starts off with Sharwanand's love tale with the lead actress Priyanka Mohan's bubby role. She will try to impress Sharwanand but gets failed every time… After showing off a few seconds of their love tale, the plot shifts to the farmers. Sharwanand who will be offered a US deal will reject it and turn into a farmer. He comes back to his village and tries to gather the villagers who fight for small issues. He brings them together and teaches them the new technological advancements in the field of agriculture. Even the villain Sai Kumar shows off his variations adding a twist to the tale. The emotional conversation between father Rao Ramesh and mother Amani makes us go teary-eyed witnessing the ill-fate of the farmers.

Sreekaram movie will hit the big screens on 11th March on the occasion of 'Shivaratri'. It is directed by Kishore B and is bankrolled by Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under the 14 Reels Plus banner. Even the recently dropped melodious songs by Mickey J Meyer also garnered millions of views on YouTube.





Jathi Ratnalu: journey of 3 over smart guys



We have already witnessed the glimpse of 'Jathi Ratnalu' movie laughter-ride with the teaser. Carrying the same comic timing forward, even the recently released trailer also makes us go ROFL with all hilarious elements. This time the dosage is a little bit high as the oversmart guys Navin Polishetty, Priyadarshi and Rahul Ramakrishna land in troubles with their silly mistakes. It all starts off with Navin's love tale as he tries to impress the lead actress Faria Abdullah. As he is poor in academics, he joins his father's small-scale business 'Ladies Emporium'. His effort to impress the girl tickles our ribs and makes us laugh out louder.

But here comes the twist in the tale, as a glimpse of a massive scam is shown in the trailer. With their over smartness, these three best friends land in the prison but try to escape with their funny thoughts. Even Vennala Kishore's jail sequence and Bramhanandam's judge role adds fuel to the comedy track.

Jathi Ratnalu movie is directed by Anudeep KV. He impressed the netizens with his out and out comedy plot and made us witness the best of Navin Polishetty, Priyadarshi and Rahul Ramakrishna through this movie. This flick is bankrolled by 'Mahanati' fame Nag Ashwin under the Swapna Cinema banner. This complete laughter ride movie will hit the theatres on 11th March





Aranya: How will Rana save Elephants from selfish people



Tollywood's ace actor Rana Daggubati is all set to fight against the selfish humans who to try to capture the forest land. He tries his best to protect the animals and also turns into a saviour for them. The recently released 'Aranya' trailer makes us witness an amazing fight of this 'Bhallaladeva'. The movie which is being made in 4 different languages is all about deforestation and its impact on the animals. Off late, the makers of 'Aranya' movie have dropped the trailer this emotional genre flick and made us witness the excellent acting skills of the Daggubati hero. It all starts off with a voiceover of Venkatesh who explains to his son all about his father and his great fight towards the selfish humans. Then the trailer shows us a glimpse of a dense forest and elephants who live peacefully away from the people. But after the new Forest Minister Kanakamedala Rajagopalam enters the limelight, he tries to capture the forest land and try to give it away to the corporates. But they forget that it is a homeland to many elephants for centuries. Well, Rana Daggubati, who is shown as a forest man shows off his love towards these innocent animals and starts fighting for them. Well, even Vishnu Vishal and Shriya Pilgaonkar also did their best and try to help Rana in his fight. Now, we need to wait and watch how Rana will win his battle against the minister who is also praised by the people after giving them a promise of fulfilling their employment dream with this new project.

Aranya movie is directed by Prabhu Solomon and is bankrolled by the Eros International banner. This flick is being made in 4 languages namely Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. Well, Pulkit Samrat will essay the role of 'Mahout' in the Hindi version while Vishnu Vishal will play the same role in Tamil and Telugu versions. 'Aranya' movie will hit the big screens on 26th March.











