Big Shock to RRR from distributors?

RRR is one of the upcoming Telugu films. Jr NTR and Ram Charan are playing the lead roles in the movie. Rajamouli is the film's director and DVV Danayya is the film's producer. As per the latest reports, the film unit is going to suffer a big loss in the film's business, even before the film's release.



As per the latest reports in the film nagar, the makers of RRR were asked by the film's AP distributors to give a 30 percent discount in the overall theatrical price of the film. This comes after the reports of the AP government not considering a hike in ticket prices.



The AP government was planning to increase the movie ticket prices but the government is not interested to do it for the next six months, at least. That means RRR which will release in January next year will not get any advantage with the ticket price.



As a result, the distributors are not interested to pay the full amount for the film's rights.