Big Update on Prabhas21 cast

Prabhas joined hands with director Nag Ashwin for an exciting film. The film in the combination is yet to get a title. Deepika Padukone plays the leading lady of the movie. Amitabh Bachchan is also a part of the prestigious film. Interestingly, we learned that the film will feature more actors from Bollywood.

Director Nag Ashwin is apparently planning to get more Bollywood actors on board. As per the latest reports in the film nagar, almost ten actors from Hindi Cinema is going to be a part of this prestigious film. Every character is said to have a lot of significance in the film.

Actors from Telugu and other South languages are also said to be a part of the film. The complete details of the project will come out soon. Stay tuned to us for more exciting information on Prabhas21.