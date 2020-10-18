Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Amma Rajasekhar & Ariyana make sacrifices

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Bigg Boss Telugu TV show is currently in the sixth week. In the first weekend episode, host Nagarjuna brought the discussion of the sacrifices task and has asked both the teams to do sacrifices.

The first task is done by Ariyana. Monal was actually asked to wear clothes woven by Jute. Ariyana has accepted to wear the dress as a sacrifice to save Monal from wearing the same. However, by the end of the episode, Nagarjuna let Ariyana free from the same and asked her to wear the dress she wants to.

The second task is done by Amma Rajasekhar. He tonsured half of his head and trimmed half of his beard. Amma Rajasekhar likes hair a lot and the housemates did not allow him to make the sacrifice. However, with this, he was saved from the nominations of the seventh week.