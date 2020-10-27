Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Amma Rajasekhar gives silly reasons to nominate Akhil!

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: During the nominations procedure in the eighth week, Amma Rajasekhar picked up silly reasons to nominate Akhil. Amma Rajasekhar is not in good terms with Akhil but he brought out two reasons which did not go well with Akhil.

Amma Rajasekhar said that Akhil asked Monal not to talk to Abhijeet. Amma Rajasekhar assumed it and brought the discussion about Abhijeet, Monal and Akhil. However, Akhil made it clear that he never asked Monal not to talk to Abhijeet. Akhil also made a point that he and Abhijeet were not in good terms because of other reasons but it is not related to Monal.

Then, Amma told that Akhil's response to Kumar Sai while going out of the house is in poor taste. Akhil justified it saying that he did not like the comments made by Kumar Sai then and felt bad. Amma Rajasekhar failed to argue his points and went on giving silly reasons while nominating others.

He is in the nominations this time and he is in the danger zone.