Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Amma Rajasekhar upset with Harika's act!

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Amma Rajasekhar is one of the popular personalities in Telugu cinema who is currently taking part in the Bigg Boss TV show. Amma Rajasekhar is playing well but some of the inmates are not happy with him because of his behavior. Amma Rajasekhar has been passing the comments on the character of other inmates which is in poor taste. During the BB Day care task, Amma Rajasekhar has been asked to play the character of a child.

The children were given chocolates whenever they perform well in certain tasks. Harika intentionally stole chocolates from Amma Rajasekhar which he disliked. Amma Rajasekhar alleged that Harika put her hand in his short pockets and stole the chocolate. He questioned the other females in the house if it is fair. He also raised the question that it would create a debate if he puts his hand in Harika's pockets to steal the chocolate.

Harika later told Amma Rajasekhar that she never asked him not to steal from her pocket. But, Amma Rajasekhar, in the end, calmed down and forgot the fight.