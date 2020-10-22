Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Avinash becomes the house captain!

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: We have exclusively reported our readers that Avinash and Ariyana became the best performers in the luxury budget task. Among the two, the Bigg Boss announced a captaincy task on Wednesday. On Thursday episode, we will see the competition between the two. And, we came to know that Avinash will become the house captain by defeating Ariyana in a physical task that need a lot of strength to perform.

Ariyana and Avinash played the Demons in the Luxury budget task and irritated the humans. Both of them are in the nominations and the captaincy is crucial for both. Ariyana pinned a lot of hopes on the same since she is in the danger zone, compared to the others in the nominations.

Avinash, however, managed to grab the captaincy. With this, he will also gain the immunity. Stay tuned for the episode's telecast.