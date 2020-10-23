Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Avinash won captaincy; Ariyana won hearts

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: The captaincy task for the eighth week in the Bigg Boss house ended up on an interesting note. In the beginning, the task looked like a physical task but in the end, it clearly proved that it is something that needed planning and strategy. Ariyana and Avinash were the contenders for the captaincy.

Avinash won the task as he gained a lot of support from the housemates. However, Ariyana is not upset but is happy that she has given her a hundred percent for the task. Although Avinash won the captaincy task, it is Ariyana who won the hearts of the inmates.

In the end, Ariyana was asked to pick ration for a week and Abhijeet's clothes, Ariyana processed her thinking and picked up ration. She showed genuine concern for Abhijeet that he has been suffering without proper clothes. But, finally, she put everyone front, instead of Abhijeet, and was even ready to face him. She picked up the ration and won the hearts of inmates.