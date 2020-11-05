Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Bigg Boss house turns into a village

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Bigg Boss gave an interesting luxury budget task to the housemates which is 'Palleki Podam Chalo Chalo'. In this task, The villagers will prepare food. There will be a Pan shop owner who used pan in exchange for food.

There is a village leader in the house who should look after everyone and take care of the village. Sohel is the village leader and he will take care of the villagers. Lasya is a social worker and Sohel's wife in the task. Ariyana is a naughty daughter of Lasya and Sohel. Rajashekar is a hard-working villager who is like a right hand to the villagers. Akhil is an irresponsible villager and Lasya's brother. Abhijeet and Monal are the villagers. Harika is a gossip girl.

All the housemates have been playing well with excitement and it is good to see a village backdrop in the Bigg Boss house.