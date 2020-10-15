Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Bigg Boss' tough deals to Housemates

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: As a part of the 'Ami Tumi' task, the housemates have been trying hard to complete the details offered by Bigg Boss. Yesterday we have seen Harika chopping her hair, Kumar Sai tearing his clothes, etc.

Today, Bigg Boss came up with even more interesting tasks. He asked one of the housemates should come forward and half shave their head and beard. Even after thinking so much, both the teams rejected the deal and Bigg Boss canceled it. Later, Bigg Boss gave a task of collecting a hundred buttons from cow dung. But, Divi who sat in the dung for more than an hour collected 93 coins but lost the task. Bigg Boss said that a housemate to stay still in a chair while the opposite team members try to disturb him. Akhil sat on the chair and the red team members tried to irritate him by pouring soap water, paste, etc.

As the final task, Bigg Boss asked one of them to directly nominate themselves for the next week and Noel came forward and nominated himself. Interestingly, he became the captain of the house as well. But, despite being the captain, he lost his immunity to get saved from nominations.