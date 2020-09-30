Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Devi Nagavalli expresses shock after coming out of Bigg Boss house

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Devi Nagavalli is one of the talented contestants in the Bigg Boss house but she came out of the house recently. Her eviction has come up as a big surprise to everyone. Devi Nagavalli has interacted with the media after coming out of the house and expressed a shock over her elimination. She confirmed that Nagarjuna told that she got the fewer votes during the eviction.

In an interview, Devi Nagavalli told that she came to know that Mehaboob had got fewer votes but she came out of the house. She expressed a surprise about her coming out. She is not sure if it is a strategy that Bigg Boss implemented to send her out. Devi is clear in her thoughts and she told that she was strong enough to compete with others.

There are reports that Devi might return to the Bigg Boss house again.