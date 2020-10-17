Bigg Boss 4 Telugu Exclusive: Kumar Sai eliminated from Bigg Boss house

Bigg boss 4 Telugu Elimination: Kumar Sai Pampana is one of the wild card entries in the Bigg Boss house. Kumar sai has entered the Bigg Boss house in the second week but failed to perform to his best of the abilities. From the day he stepped into the house, he failed to impress the inmates. From the nominations task to the luxury budget tasks, he did not do well in the house.

He became the captain of the house but got too many warnings from Bigg Boss. Kumar Sai broke the rules of the house and slept in between the tasks.

Kumar also picked up an argument on Friday with Noel during one of the tasks. He made active participation in the tasks in the current week but he got less votes and he will be leaving the house on Sunday.

With Kumar Sai's exit, the house will have 12 members.