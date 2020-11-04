Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Fight between Abhijeet and Amma Rajashekar

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: In yesterday's episode, the housemates nominated some and even fought with them. When Avinash nominated Abijeeth, the duo got into a big fight.

In today's episode, Abhijeet nominated Amma Rajashekar and as expected, the latter reacted in a wrong way and the duo had a huge difference. Avinash tried to join and asked Abhijeet which further increased the anger on others. Harika tried to support Abhijeet. But, Amma Rajashekar asked her to shut up which created a rift between Amma and Harika. The fight got increased as Harika also nominated Amma Rajashekar.

We can say that nominations heat will be there for a couple of days this week and the huge fights between the housemates indirectly hint the same.