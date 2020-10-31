Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Inmates became emotional watching their journey!

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Bigg Boss Telugu TV show started off with 16 contestants. Later, three people entered the TV show as wild-card contestants. In the middle of the show, Gangavva came out as she could not stay in the house in a restricted environment. In the current week, Noel too came out of the house because of falling sick. Now, the house has 10 members.

Akhil, Monal, Abhijeet, Harika, Lasya, Amma Rajasekhar, Ariyana, Avinash, Sohel, and Mehaboob are living in the house. They completed 55 days in the Bigg Boss house. On this occasion, Bigg Boss telecasted their journey in the form of a video. From their dance performances on the Bigg Boss stage to the present day, Bigg Boss telecasted their journey in the house.

The video is filled with fun moments, emotional moments, angry moments, happy moments, and in simple words, it has carried all the important incidents that took place in the house. Watching the promo, the inmates became emotional and thanked Bigg Boss for giving them a chance to look back at where they started.