Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Is Abhijeet getting jealous?

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: The fourth season of Telugu Biggest reality show Bigg Boss is currently going on. Just like every season, we have a couple who say that they are just friends but behave like they are something more than friends.

But, unlike the previous season, we have been witnessing a triangular love story where both Abhijeet and Akhil were treating Monal as their special someone. However, after the clash between Monal and Abhijeet, the latter have been staying close with Harika. So, Abhijeet-Harika's track has been grabbing the attention of the audience lately. Interestingly, in yesterday's episode, Harika showed concern on Sohel, Akhil, and Mehboob. Abhijeet who might have got jealous said that Harika hugged Akhil. Harika tried to explain, but Abhijeet didn't listen to her.

Abhijeet further asked that it has been a long time since Harika hugged him. However, Lasya who was also present during the conversation got uncomfortable with their jealous and possessive behaviour.