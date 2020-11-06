Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Lasya opens up about her first baby before 'Junnu'

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Bigg Boss gave an interesting task to the housemates. Named as 'Be the light in other people's life,' the housemates should share an experience they are proud of.

Lasya shared one such experience and became emotional. She said that they got married in 2010. As their families didn't approve, she moved in with her husband in 2012. After a year in 2013, Lasya got a phone call from her father asking her to keep her marriage a secret and he will do their marriage after they both get settled down. But, she later realized that she was pregnant. As they were unable to do anything and no one knows that they are married, they have aborted that baby. With tears flowing from her eyes, Lasya said that she also had a miscarriage in 2017 after their wedding and she still misses her first baby and feels guilty whenever she sees the file of her pregnancy confirmation.

She said that she finally became happy in 2018 when she got Junnu in her womb again. Lasya added that her son is the light of her life.