Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Movie titles dedicated to Inmates

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Every season, the inmates will come across the memes on the Bigg Boss TV show and will have a discussion over the same. Usually, it happens after the seventh or eighth week in the Bigg Boss house but this time, it has come early. On Sunday, Nagarjuna Akkineni let the inmates come across different trolls and memes on them and also on the show.

A lot of meme pages update social media users with interesting memes from time to time. Interestingly, a lot of fun was generated during this task. Nagarjuna played one meme for every inmate and discussed the same.

According to this, the following movies are dedicated to the following inmates.

Akhil - Arjun Reddy

Monal - Ye Maya Chesave

Abhijeet - World Famous Lover

Avinash - Darling

Noel - Shankar Dada MBBS

Divi - Andala Rakshasi

Sohel - Pokiri

Mehaboob - Race Gurram

Sujatha - Oohalu Gusagusalade

Harika - Fidaa

Kumar Sai - Mathu Vadhalara

Lasya - Pedarayudu

Amma Rajasekhar - Master

Ariyana - Jalsa