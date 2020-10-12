Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Movie titles dedicated to Inmates
Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Every season, the inmates will come across the memes on the Bigg Boss TV show and will have a discussion over the same. Usually, it happens after the seventh or eighth week in the Bigg Boss house but this time, it has come early. On Sunday, Nagarjuna Akkineni let the inmates come across different trolls and memes on them and also on the show.
A lot of meme pages update social media users with interesting memes from time to time. Interestingly, a lot of fun was generated during this task. Nagarjuna played one meme for every inmate and discussed the same.
According to this, the following movies are dedicated to the following inmates.
Akhil - Arjun Reddy
Monal - Ye Maya Chesave
Abhijeet - World Famous Lover
Avinash - Darling
Noel - Shankar Dada MBBS
Divi - Andala Rakshasi
Sohel - Pokiri
Mehaboob - Race Gurram
Sujatha - Oohalu Gusagusalade
Harika - Fidaa
Kumar Sai - Mathu Vadhalara
Lasya - Pedarayudu
Amma Rajasekhar - Master
Ariyana - Jalsa