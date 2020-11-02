Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Five housemates in nominations this week

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu nominations: As Telugu rapper Noel Sean got out of the Bigg Boss house because of some health issues, the Bigg Boss has cancelled the elimination this week because of the request special request made by Noel.

So, Amma Rajashekar who was supposed to get eliminated this week got yet another week to stay in the house. The promo of today's episode showcased that Amma Rajashekar and Abhishek got into a serious fight. The housemates have to break an egg on the contestants they want to nominate this week. As per the reports received from exclusive sources, five contestants got nominated for eliminations this week and they are Monal, Abhi, Harika, Amma, Avinash.

On the other hand, in yesterday's episode Nagarjuna announced that Amma Rajashekar is a direct contender for captaincy task this week. We have to wait and see if the popular choreographer can become the captain of the house this week or not.