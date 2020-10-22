Bigg Boss 4 Telugu Eliminations: Bigg Boss Telugu TV show is currently creating a lot of curiosity among the audiences in the Telugu states. The TV show is currently in the seventh week. There are six members in the nominations this time. Noel, Abhijeet, Monal, Avinash, Ariyana, and Divi are in the nominations this time.

Last time, Monal was supposed to get evicted from the Bigg Boss house but it did not happen. Now, Monal might get eliminated this week but Ariyana is also in the danger zone.

Meanwhile, a rumor is doing rounds on social media that there will be no elimination this weekend. On the occasion of Dusshera, the show organizers wanted to cancel the elimination and surprise the inmates. However, there is no confirmation on the same and we have to wait and watch for the full episode to come across the same.

If there is no elimination this weekend, we may expect a double elimination next week.