Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Sohel burst out into tears in BB house

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Sohel used to be one of the Angry Young Men in the Bigg Boss house. We have seen Sohel screaming his lungs out in the house. But, ever since Nagarjuna pointed out that his anger has become his only negative point, Sohel has decided to control it at any cost.

However, none of the situations are going right for him. Just a couple of days ago, Sohel had a spat with Ariyana and today Avinash also had an issue with Sohel. We knew that Sohel became the Sanchalak for the 'Ami Tumi' task in the Bigg Boss house. Avinash said that Sohel failed to become a good sanchalak and haven't done his job right. Sohel tried to defend himself but Avinash blamed him and said that Sohel is unfit as a Sanchalak. But, Sohel controlled his anger and did not open his mouth.

This time Sohel burst into tears and cried saying that he has been trying his best but everyone has been blaming him. Most of the viewers got shocked to see the sudden change in Sohel's behavior. Well, we have to wait and see how Nagarjuna is going to react.