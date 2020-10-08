Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Sohel Ryan becomes the new captain in the house

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Bigg Boss TV show is full of surprises. Anything can happen in the house, at any point of time. BB Hotel task is currently in progress in Bigg Boss house and it will come to an end on Thursday episode.

On Thursday, the inmates will have to choose contestants for the Captaincy task. As per our sources, we have exclusively learned that Sohel Ryan is going to be the new captain of the Bigg Boss house. He along with a few others get a chance to contend for captaincy in a task. The details of the task are currently kept under wraps.

Sohel Ryan has been relentlessly working on making things work in his favour in the house. From the last two weeks, he has been performing to his best to gain the captaincy. With this, he will surely survive more weeks as he will not be in the nominations next week.