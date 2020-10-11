Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Sujatha gets eliminated from Bigg Boss house

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Bigg Boss Telugu is one of the interesting TV shows in Telugu right now. Among the 9 members in the nominations for the fifth week, Sujatha is the one who got eliminated from the house. Sujatha has been playing the poor game in the house from the first week itself. No one could be able to understand how she performs in the house. Her game plan is also very weak. She is not playing her game individually.

Sujatha did not perform well in the current week's BB hotel task as well. She has been struggling to gain a fan base but she is getting a lot of criticism on social media. Sujatha's exit is confirmed and we are hearing that Gangavva also came out of the house for medical treatment. There is no clarity if she stays in the house for the coming days.