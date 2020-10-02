Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Swathi Deekshith makes surprising entry into Big Boss house

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Hyderabad-born actress Swathi Deekshith's special entry into the popular reality show Bigg Boss 4 Telugu on Thursday has surprised the audience. Her predictions seem to be absolute when we compare with the ongoing situations in the Bigg Boss house that within four days of her entry, the actress has to face nomination for eviction.



Swathi Deekshith says, "I am really glad to be a part of Big Boss season 4. I received the opportunity to participate in Big Boss last two years, but I could not make it because of health issues. I hope this is the right time to meet my audience and I am expecting their love and support in the game show. I'm all ready to entertain them with my special entry."

Swathi Dheekshith is presenting a neck-to-neck competition with the inmates of the house. As a Telugu speaking actress, Swathi is confident that she would gain much love from the Telugu fans with her amazing role play in the reality game show.

Swathi Dheekshith made her remarkable entry to the television screen with 'Andamaina Bhamalu', a television show in 2009 and nailed the title. However, she was first noticed by the audience with her debut as an actress in Bengali movie "Tor Naam" in 2012. Later, Swathi presented her debut in Tollywood Industry with the movie "Breakup" and the elegant actress created her own style and fame by sharing screen with Allari Naresh in Jump Jillani.

She acquired a breakthrough after being a component throughout Ram Gopal Varma's horror movie PattaPagalu, but the movie was not launched. In 2017, Swathi made her Tamil debut with the movie titled 'Sathura Adi 3500'. Within no time she bagged her second Tamil movie titled "Simba" along with Bharath.

At present the actress is busy shooting for a prominent web series and now she has made some of her time to meet the audience breaking her regular routine through Bigg Boss Telugu 4.

"It was very difficult for me to take my father's role, I never imagined that I would lead my life without my father's guidance. I am independent and always used to make my own decisions, I have made mistakes, but I don't regret at all as I take it as learning experience for become a better person. I was cheated, I was mistreated and of course after my father's demise, I see myself as a responsible person, fearless, and confident," says the actress.

Swathi was offered female lead role for Rx100 Movie but she signed off from the project after shooting for a week as she felt uncomfortable doing a role not suiting her personality and character. "For me comfort and self-respect are more importantthan money and fame.I respect my family, so want to do things which they feel proud of," she ends.