‘Pushpa 2’ BTS: Rashmika’s transformation as Srivalli

Rashmika Mandanna is riding high on the success of Pushpa 2: The Rule, which continues its box office rampage, poised to surpass the ₹1000 crore mark. The film, featuring Rashmika as the fierce Srivalli, has cemented its status as a cinematic phenomenon, earning immense love from fans worldwide.

Adding to her triumph, Rashmika’s upcoming film The Girlfriend has also created buzz with its intriguing teaser, leaving audiences eager for more. Amid the celebrations, the actress shared an emotional note on social media, reflecting on her journey as Srivalli. “It’s been quite some time since I’ve been in the skin of Srivalli, and seeing all of you embrace her so wholeheartedly fills me with so much joy,” she wrote. Her post, paired with behind-the-scenes glimpses from Pushpa 2, offered fans a deeper connection to the film and her character.

For Rashmika, Srivalli transcends the screen, becoming a defining role in her career. “She has shaped my journey, bringing me to where I am today,” she shared, expressing gratitude to director Sukumar and co-star Allu Arjun for their contributions in bringing Srivalli to life.

With Pushpa 2 shattering records and Rashmika's heartfelt tribute resonating with fans, the actress continues to prove her mettle as a powerhouse performer. As the love for Srivalli grows, Rashmika’s journey promises even more milestones and memorable performances ahead.