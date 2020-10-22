Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: This contestant to get eliminated this week?

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Monal Gajjar, the Gujarathi beauty who acted in Allari Naresh's Sudigadu and few more films is one of the weakest contestants in the Bigg Boss house right now. Monal received less votes last week, as per our sources and Bigg Boss eliminated Kumar Sai, in stead of Monal. It resulted in the show organizers getting a lot of backlash. Netizens and the audiences does not want Monal to continue the show. She is not providing any entertainment except for the fact that she is hanging out with Akhil in the house.

Initially, the track between Akhil and Monal was interesting but as the days passed, it is not interesting at all. So, the rumour is that Monal will get eliminated this weekend, since she is in the nominations. After Monal, most likely, Akhil might also come out of the show in the next week.

We have to see if the organizers retain Monal and eliminate any of the other contestants.