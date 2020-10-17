Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: When Akhil got hurt with Mehboob's words

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Just like how Abhijeet said in yesterday's episode, 'Change is constant' in Bigg Boss house and the relationship between any two people won't be the same throughout the Bigg Boss journey.

Sohel, Mehboob, and Akhil used to be very close and were seen supporting one another even in tasks. But, Akhil had a major misunderstanding with Mehboob in today's episode. In a task, Bigg Boss asked everyone to do pushups. Previously, Akhil did 75 pushups. But today, he did 101 and this shocked Mehboob who went on to express his shock to both Sohel and Divi. This hurt Akhil who while talking to Sohel said how Mehboob can underestimate his stamina. Later, Sohel tried to patch them up.

Mehboob also apologized to Akhil. But, it seems like he is still hurt. So, we have to wait and see if the trio can solve their issues on their own or not.