Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Swathi Deekshith enters the house today

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu wild card entry: Kumar Sai Pampana and Avinash entered the Bigg Boss house as wild-card contestants. Both are doing okay in the show. Now, the third wild card contestant enters the house today evening. As we already informed, it is Swathi Deekshith who will make her entry in the show. The promo of the same came out too.

Swathi Deekshith is a Hyderabadi girl who is a model and later turned actress. She won the title of TV show Andamaina Bhamalu. She also acted in the films like Ladies & Gentleman, Jump Jilani and a few others. She also acted in a Tamil film called Simba.

With her entry, the Bigg Boss house will be having a total of 17 members again. We have to see if there will be a double elimination in the house, anytime soon. Stay tuned to us for more details.