Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Anne master disowns her daughter Swetaa

Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Bigg Boss Telugu TV show is creating a unique buzz in the film circles. After the captaincy task BB Rajyam lo Bommala Task taking a start, the contestants started cooking their own strategies in the game. During the game, Anne master and Swetaa Varma attacked one another.

Anne Master considers Swetaa as her daughter and Swetaa too loves Anne a lot. Swetaa gives a lot of respect to Anne. But, according to a special power, team Green comprises Ravi, Swetaa and Lobo got a chance to take over the toys made by another team.

They picked the Blue team and Anne is on the blue team. She could not take it and started to grab the toys back. Both Anne and Swetaa got physical during the task and it has created disturbances to their relationship. The promo has shown us the same and we have to see how things will progress.