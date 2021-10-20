Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Big fight between Priya and Sunny in the Bigg Boss house

The season 5 of Telugu biggest reality show Bigg Boss is currently going on with high TRPs. When compared to the other seasons, the contestants started getting into fights early in this season.

We have been seeing some heated arguments between the housemates from the second week itself in Bigg Boss season 5. We can say that the house has been somewhat calm in the previous week but Sunny and Priya got into a huge fight which has now become a hot topic. In the recently released promo of today's episode, Sunny and Priya are seen having a heated argument. Even in yesterday's episode, we saw Sunny and Priya provoking each other but it seems like they both burst out in today's episode and we can see Sunny rising voice and scream at Priya. The latter is also seen provoking and scolding Sunny.

The promo also showcased that housemates like Priyanka, Anne, etc are trying to come in between them when Sunny is going on to Priya. It seems like we can expect a huge fight in today's episode of Bigg Boss.