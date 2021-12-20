Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Contestants grab movie offers

Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: The fifth season of the Bigg Boss Telugu TV show has come to an end yesterday. VJ Sunny emerged as the winner of the fifth season. Now, the talk of the town is about the contestants and the offers that they are getting.

Interestingly, Lobo and Jessie bagged two big offers and it has started a big discussion in the film nagar.

We hear that Lobo has personally received a call from Megastar Chiranjeevi for a key role in his next film Bhola Shankar, directed by Meher Ramesh. Lobo will reportedly be with Chiranjeevi in the film.

On the other hand, Jessie too mentioned that he received a very good offer from the Mythri Movie Makers. The star production house reportedly approached him with a project, where he will play the lead role.

Many other contestants are also expected to grab more film offers.