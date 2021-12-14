Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Episode 100 Highlights

The episode started with Sunny saying to Maanas that he wants to win the cup and give it to his mother. Sreeram and Shannu are seen talking about Kajal about how she completely changed as a person after getting evicted from the Bigg Boss house. The next day started with the housemates dancing to 'Choti Choti Baatein' songs.



Maanas says to Siri that Kajal is an emotional person and Siri says that she maintained distance only as it is a game. Bigg Boss asked the housemates to get the luxury budget items and they did. The housemates made fun that Sreeram ate a heavy breakfast. Siri teased Shannu that she will hug him if he doesn't answer.



Bigg Boss called Sreeram to show his BB journey. Sreeram got super excited seeing the pictures of him during the journey. Bigg Boss appreciated Sreeram for being the one-man army and congratulated him. Sreeram got emotional seeing his Bigg Boss journey. He thanked Bigg Boss and the audience and also Sunny and Shannu for making him as a finalist.

Bigg Boss asked Sreeram to take a picture with him and he took the one with his sister. The housemates ask him about the videos he saw and Sreeram shared a couple of moments. Sreeram said that it gave him a next-level high. Bigg Boss called Maanas to show him his journey. Maanas saw the pictures of him and got excited.

Bigg Boss appreciated Maanas and showed him his journey. Maanas gets happy with that and became emotional. He went in taking the pictures of him with his mother and about pic of him with Sunny.