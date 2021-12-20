Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Episode 106 Grand Finale Highlights

The episode started with Nagarjuna's grand entry with various songs. Nag says that just like season 5, the grand finale is also going to be full of colors and entertainment. He welcomes the 14 ex-contestants onto the stage. Uma Devi entered the stage dancing to 'Digu Digu Naga' song. Jessie, Priyanka, and Swetha entered the stage with 'Chinnado Vaipu' song.



Kajal entered the stage dancing to 'Jai Balayya' song. Priya and Lahari also joined the stage with her. Vishwa entered with 'Ay Bidda Idi Naa Adda' song. Hamida also joined him. Nataraj and Anne entered the stage dancing to 'Natu Natu' song. Nagarjuna talked to all the 14 contestants and asked who is their favorite in the Top 5.

Nagarjuna also talked with the family members of the finalists. Finalists danced to various songs in the BB house. Nagarjuna showed the journey video of Bigg Boss season 5. Nagarjuna gives them a final task, 'Hrudayam Ekkadunnadi' and they have to place a heart in their favorite place in the BB house. Sriram said it is the sofa, Sunny picked the swimming pool area, Maanas picked the green bench in the garden area, Shannu picked the moj room and Siri said it is the sofa.

Nagarjuna welcomes Rajamouli on the stage. After talking about 'RRR', Rajamouli welcomed 'Brahmastra' team, Ayan Mukherji, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt. The housemates got excited to see them on the stage. Nagarjuna asked the housemates to reveal their superpowers. Ranbir Kapoor showed some old pictures of ANR with the Kapoor family.

Dimple Hayathi delivers an amazing dance performance. Rajamouli, Naveen Chandra, Jagapathi Babu, and Shobu Yarlagadda of Arka fame enter the stage for promoting their web series 'Parampara' and showcase the trailer. Nagarjuna welcomes 'Pushpa' team Sukumar, Devi Sri Prasad, and Rashmika Mandanna.

Rashmika and DSP enter the Bigg Boss house. They ask some fun questions about the housemates and Siri gets evicted from the Bigg Boss house and leaves with the guests. Singers like Sri Krishna deliver an interesting performance with their songs. Rahul Sipligunj performed 'Naatu Naatu' song on the stage.

Nagarjuna welcomed 'Shyam Singha Roy' team Nani, Sai Pallavi, and Krithi Shetty. Sai Pallavi and Krithi went into the Bigg Boss house first. Later, Nani also entered the house and offered a suitcase full of money for quitting. But none of the housemates came forward to quit. Maanas gets eliminated from the house and leaves with the guests.

Shriya Saran delivered an energetic dance performance on the stage. Nagarjuna invited Naga Chaitanya onto the stage. Naga Chaitanya who is supporting the Telugu Titans team in Vivo Pro Kabaddi League which is all set to start from December 22nd and also unveils the poster of the same. Naga Chaitanya showcases Nagarjuna's journey video of Bigg Boss season 5.

Naga Chaitanya went into the Bigg Boss house with a golden suitcase but none of them came forward to quit. Sreeram gets eliminated from the Bigg Boss and leaves with Naga Chaitanya. Nagarjuna welcomed Faria Abdullah who goes into the Bigg Boss house and dances with them. Nagarjuna enters the Bigg Boss house and comes out with the duo. Nag announces Sunny as the winner of the Bigg Boss season.

Sunny received 50 lakhs prize amount, TVS bike, Bigg Boss Trophy, and 300 square feet plot in Suvarnabhoomi Ventures. Shannu also won a small plot in the Suvarnabhoomi Ventures. Nagarjuna revealed a special news that the next season of Bigg Boss will commence after two months only.